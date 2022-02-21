BRT Apartments Corp. (MD) – Consensus Indicates Potential -6.6% Downside

BRT Apartments Corp. (MD) found using ticker (BRT) now have 4 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 28 and 15 and has a mean target at 21.75. Given that the stocks previous close was at 23.28 this would indicate that there is a downside of -6.6%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 21.53 and the 200 day MA is 19.44. The market cap for the company is $430m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.brtapartments.com

The potential market cap would be $402m based on the market concensus.

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops multi-family properties.