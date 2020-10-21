BRT Apartments Corp. (MD) – Consensus Indicates Potential 5.0% Upside

BRT Apartments Corp. (MD) with ticker code (BRT) now have 5 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 15 and 10.5 and has a mean target at 12.9. Given that the stocks previous close was at 12.28 this indicates there is a potential upside of 5.0%. The 50 day MA is 12.53 and the 200 day MA is 11.08. The market capitalisation for the company is $197m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.brtapartments.com

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops multi-family properties.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn