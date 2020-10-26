BRT Apartments Corp. (MD) – Consensus Indicates Potential 4.4% Upside

BRT Apartments Corp. (MD) with ticker code (BRT) have now 5 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 15 and 10.5 and has a mean target at 12.9. Now with the previous closing price of 12.36 this indicates there is a potential upside of 4.4%. There is a 50 day moving average of 12.38 and the 200 day moving average is 11.16. The company has a market cap of $211m. Company Website: http://www.brtapartments.com

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops multi-family properties.

