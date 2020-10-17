Brown & Brown – Consensus Indicates Potential -1.4% Downside

Brown & Brown with ticker code (BRO) now have 9 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 53 and 43 with the average target price sitting at 46.67. Given that the stocks previous close was at 47.32 this would indicate that there is a downside of -1.4%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 45.56 and the 200 moving average now moves to 41.93. The market capitalisation for the company is $13,405m. Company Website: http://www.bbinsurance.com

Brown & Brown markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers commercial packages, group medical, workers’ compensation, property risk, and general liability insurance products; and group and individual life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services. It serves commercial, public and quasi-public entities, professional, and individual customers. The National Programs segment offers professional liability and related package insurance products for dentists, oral surgeons, hygienists, lawyers, optometrists, opticians, ophthalmologists, insurance agents, financial advisors, registered representatives, securities broker-dealers, benefit administrators, real estate title agents, and escrow agents, as well as supplementary insurance products related to weddings, events, medical facilities, and cyber liabilities. This segment also offers outsourced product development, marketing, underwriting, actuarial, compliance, and claims and other administrative services to insurance carrier partners; and commercial and public entity-related programs, and flood insurance products. It serves through independent agents. The Wholesale Brokerage segment markets and sells excess and surplus commercial and personal lines insurance through independent agents and brokers. The Services segment offers third-party claims administration and medical utilization management services in the workers’ compensation and all-lines liability arenas, Medicare Set-aside, Social Security disability, Medicare benefits advocacy, and claims adjusting services. The company was founded in 1939 and is headquartered in Daytona Beach, Florida.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn