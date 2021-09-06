Brown & Brown – Consensus Indicates Potential .2% Upside

Brown & Brown found using ticker (BRO) have now 7 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 64 and 56 with the average target price sitting at 58.86. Now with the previous closing price of 58.73 this indicates there is a potential upside of .2%. The 50 day MA is 55.78 and the 200 day moving average is 51.51. The company has a market cap of $16,612m. Find out more information at: http://www.bbinsurance.com

Brown & Brown markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Cayman Islands, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The company offers builders risk, group medical and pharmaceutical, property, commercial auto, homeowners, reinsurance, crop and hail, inland marine, retirement benefit, cyber, disability, risk mitigating warranty products, directors and officers, management liability, errors and omissions, medical stop loss, term life, excess liability, personal auto, umbrella, general liability, prescription drug, workers compensation, and group dental insurance products. It also provides professional liability and related package insurance products for dentistry, legal, eyecare, insurance, financial, physicians, and real estate title professionals, as well as supplementary insurance-related products for weddings, events, medical facilities, and cyber liability; homeowners and personal property policies, residential earthquake, and private passenger automobile and motorcycle coverage; commercial and public entity-related programs; and flood insurance, commercial difference-in-conditions, all-risk commercial property, coastal property programs, lender-placed solutions, sovereign Indian nations, and parcel insurance. In addition, it provides markets and sells excess and surplus commercial insurance products, such as personal lines, homeowners, yachts, jewelry, commercial property and casualty, commercial automobile, garage, restaurant, builder’s risk, and inland marine lines; and third-party claims administration and medical utilization management services in the workers’ compensation and all-lines liability arenas, as well as Medicare Set-aside, Social Security disability, Medicare benefits advocacy, and claims adjusting services. The company was founded in 1939 and is headquartered in Daytona Beach, Florida.