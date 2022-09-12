Brown & Brown, Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 7.3% Upside

Brown & Brown, Inc. found using ticker (BRO) now have 9 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 75 and 66 with the average target price sitting at 70.33. With the stocks previous close at 65.55 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 7.3%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 63.41 and the 200 day MA is 64.42. The company has a market cap of $18,475m. Find out more information at: https://www.bbinsurance.com

The potential market cap would be $19,823m based on the market concensus.

Brown & Brown, Inc. markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services. It serves commercial, public and quasi-public entities, professional, and individual customers. The National Programs segment offers professional liability and related package insurance products for dentistry, legal, eyecare, insurance, financial, physicians, real estate title professionals, as well as supplementary insurance products related to weddings, events, medical facilities, and cyber liabilities. This segment also offers outsourced product development, marketing, underwriting, actuarial, compliance, and claims and other administrative services to insurance carrier partners; and commercial and public entity-related programs, and flood insurance products. It serves through independent agents. The Wholesale Brokerage segment markets and sells excess and surplus commercial and personal lines insurance through independent agents and brokers. The Services segment offers third-party claims administration and medical utilization management services in the workers’ compensation and all-lines liability arenas, Medicare Set-aside, Social Security disability, Medicare benefits advocacy, and claims adjusting services. The company was founded in 1939 and is headquartered in Daytona Beach, Florida.