Brooks Macdonald Group plc 31.6% Potential Upside Indicated by Shore Capital

Brooks Macdonald Group plc with EPIC/TICKER (LON:BRK) had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘BUY’ this morning by analysts at Shore Capital. Brooks Macdonald Group plc are listed in the Financials sector within AIM. Shore Capital have set their target price at 2000 GBX on its stock. This now indicates the analyst believes there is a possible upside of 31.6% from the opening price of 1520 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 130 points and decreased 520 points respectively. The 1 year high share price is 2350 GBX while the year low share price is currently 1255.45 GBX.

Brooks Macdonald Group plc has a 50 day moving average of 1,821.27 GBX and a 200 Day Moving Average share price is recorded at 1,967.62. There are currently 16,127,102 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 13,846. Market capitalisation for LON:BRK is £241,906,530 GBP.

