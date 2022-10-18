Brooks Macdonald Group plc -596.4% potential downside indicated by Berenberg Bank

Brooks Macdonald Group plc with ticker (LON:BRK) now has a potential downside of -596.4% according to Berenberg Bank.







Berenberg Bank set a target price of 280 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Brooks Macdonald Group plc share price of 1,950 GBX at opening today (18/10/2022) indicates a potential downside of -596.4%. Trading has ranged between 1,721 (52 week low) and 2,800 (52 week high) with an average of 9,077 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £314,325,695.



Brooks Macdonald Group plc is a United Kingdom-based company that offers a range of investment management services to private high net worth individuals, pension funds, institutions, charities and trusts. The Company also provides financial planning as well as international investment management, and acts as fund manager to a range of onshore and international funds. Its segments include UK Investment Management and International. The UK Investment Management segment offers a range of investment management services to private high net worth individuals, pension funds, institutions, charities and trusts, and also provides management services to high-net-worth individuals and families, giving independent whole of market financial advice enabling clients to build, manage and protect their wealth. The International segment is based in the Channel Islands and Isle of Man, offering a range of investment management and financial planning services as the UK Investment Management segment.







