Brookfield Renewable Partners L – Consensus Indicates Potential -43.0% Downside

Brookfield Renewable Partners L with ticker code (BEP) now have 4 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 37 and 34.5 with a mean TP of 35.63. With the stocks previous close at 62.46 this would indicate that there is a downside of -43.0%. The day 50 moving average is 56.32 and the 200 day moving average is 46.36. The company has a market cap of $11,538m. Visit the company website at: http://www.brookfield.com

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, cogeneration, and biomass sources. Its portfolio consists of approximately 19,000 megawatts of installed capacity. Brookfield Renewable Partners Limited operates as the general partner of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. The company was formerly known as Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners L.P. and changed its name to Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. in May 2016. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.