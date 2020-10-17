Brookfield Renewable Partners L – Consensus Indicates Potential -34.0% Downside

Brookfield Renewable Partners L found using ticker (BEP) now have 4 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 37 and 34.5 with a mean TP of 35.63. Now with the previous closing price of 54 this indicates there is a potential downside of -34.0%. There is a 50 day moving average of 48.49 and the 200 day MA is 41.89. The market capitalisation for the company is $9,989m. Visit the company website at: http://www.brookfield.com

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, cogeneration, and biomass sources. Its portfolio consists of approximately 19,000 megawatts of installed capacity. Brookfield Renewable Partners Limited operates as the general partner of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. The company was formerly known as Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners L.P. and changed its name to Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. in May 2016. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn