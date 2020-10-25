Brookfield Renewable Partners L – Consensus Indicates Potential -33.2% Downside

Brookfield Renewable Partners L with ticker code (BEP) have now 4 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 37 and 34.5 calculating the average target price we see 35.63. With the stocks previous close at 53.33 this now indicates there is a potential downside of -33.2%. The day 50 moving average is 49.92 and the 200 moving average now moves to 42.83. The company has a market capitalisation of $9,730m. Find out more information at: http://www.brookfield.com

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, cogeneration, and biomass sources. Its portfolio consists of approximately 19,000 megawatts of installed capacity. Brookfield Renewable Partners Limited operates as the general partner of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. The company was formerly known as Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners L.P. and changed its name to Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. in May 2016. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn