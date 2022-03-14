Brookfield Renewable Partners L – Consensus Indicates Potential 7.3% Upside

Brookfield Renewable Partners L found using ticker (BEP) have now 15 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 55 and 35 with the average target price sitting at 43.9. With the stocks previous close at 40.93 this would imply there is a potential upside of 7.3%. The day 50 moving average is 34.56 and the 200 day MA is 37.18. The company has a market cap of $11,278m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.bep.brookfield.com

The potential market cap would be $12,097m based on the market concensus.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass sources. Its portfolio consists of approximately 19,000 megawatts of installed capacity. Brookfield Renewable Partners Limited operates as the general partner of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. The company was formerly known as Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners L.P. and changed its name to Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. in May 2016. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. was founded in 1999 and is based in Toronto, Canada.