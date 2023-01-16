Brookfield Renewable Partners L – Consensus Indicates Potential 40.6% Upside

Brookfield Renewable Partners L found using ticker (BEP) now have 11 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 44 and 33 with the average target price sitting at 39.16. Now with the previous closing price of 27.86 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 40.6%. The day 50 moving average is 27.9 and the 200 day MA is 33.6. The company has a market capitalisation of $18,128m. Visit the company website at: https://www.bep.brookfield.com

The potential market cap would be $25,480m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass sources. Its portfolio consists of approximately 21,000 megawatts of installed capacity. Brookfield Renewable Partners Limited operates as the general partner of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. The company was formerly known as Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners L.P. and changed its name to Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. in May 2016. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.