Brookfield Renewable Partners L – Consensus Indicates Potential 36.4% Upside

Brookfield Renewable Partners L with ticker code (BEP) have now 11 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 44 and 33 calculating the average target price we see 39.16. With the stocks previous close at 28.7 this would imply there is a potential upside of 36.4%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 29.73 and the 200 day moving average is 35.21. The company has a market cap of $18,629m. Company Website: https://www.bep.brookfield.com

The potential market cap would be $25,419m based on the market concensus.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass sources. Its portfolio consists of approximately 21,000 megawatts of installed capacity. Brookfield Renewable Partners Limited operates as the general partner of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. The company was formerly known as Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners L.P. and changed its name to Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. in May 2016. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.