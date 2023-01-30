Brookfield Renewable Partners L – Consensus Indicates Potential 32.5% Upside

Brookfield Renewable Partners L with ticker code (BEP) now have 12 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 44 and 33 with a mean TP of 38.82. Now with the previous closing price of 29.29 this would imply there is a potential upside of 32.5%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 27.76 and the 200 day MA is 33.11. The company has a market capitalisation of $18,833m. Find out more information at: https://www.bep.brookfield.com

The potential market cap would be $24,961m based on the market concensus.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass sources. Its portfolio consists of approximately 21,000 megawatts of installed capacity. Brookfield Renewable Partners Limited operates as the general partner of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. The company was formerly known as Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners L.P. and changed its name to Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. in May 2016. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.