Brookfield Renewable Partners L – Consensus Indicates Potential 20.6% Upside

Broker Ratings

Brookfield Renewable Partners L found using ticker (BEP) now have 10 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 45 and 38 calculating the average target price we see 41.07. Given that the stocks previous close was at 34.06 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 20.6%. The day 50 moving average is 35.49 and the 200 day MA is 36.45. The market capitalisation for the company is $22,286m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.bep.brookfield.com

The potential market cap would be $26,873m based on the market concensus.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass sources. Its portfolio consists of approximately 21,000 megawatts of installed capacity. Brookfield Renewable Partners Limited operates as the general partner of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. The company was formerly known as Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners L.P. and changed its name to Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. in May 2016. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

