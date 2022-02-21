Brookfield Renewable Partners L – Consensus Indicates Potential 18.1% Upside

Brookfield Renewable Partners L with ticker code (BEP) have now 12 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 45 and 35 with a mean TP of 40.46. With the stocks previous close at 34.26 this would imply there is a potential upside of 18.1%. The day 50 moving average is 33.86 and the 200 moving average now moves to 37.24. The market capitalisation for the company is $21,989m. Find out more information at: https://www.bep.brookfield.com

The potential market cap would be $25,968m based on the market concensus.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass sources. Its portfolio consists of approximately 19,000 megawatts of installed capacity. Brookfield Renewable Partners Limited operates as the general partner of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. The company was formerly known as Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners L.P. and changed its name to Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. in May 2016. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. was founded in 1999 and is based in Toronto, Canada.