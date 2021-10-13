Brookfield Renewable Partners L – Consensus Indicates Potential 14.8% Upside

Brookfield Renewable Partners L found using ticker (BEP) now have 16 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 55 and 35 with the average target price sitting at 43.83. Now with the previous closing price of 38.17 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 14.8%. The 50 day MA is 38.8 while the 200 day moving average is 39.12. The company has a market cap of $10,643m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.bep.brookfield.com

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass sources. Its portfolio consists of approximately 19,000 megawatts of installed capacity. Brookfield Renewable Partners Limited operates as the general partner of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. The company was formerly known as Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners L.P. and changed its name to Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. in May 2016. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. was founded in 1999 and is based in Toronto, Canada.