Brookfield Renewable Partners L – Consensus Indicates Potential 14.6% Upside

Brookfield Renewable Partners L found using ticker (BEP) now have 10 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 45 and 38 calculating the average target price we see 41.07. Now with the previous closing price of 35.85 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 14.6%. The 50 day MA is 36.94 and the 200 moving average now moves to 36.85. The market capitalisation for the company is $23,018m. Find out more information at: https://www.bep.brookfield.com

The potential market cap would be $26,369m based on the market concensus.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass sources. Its portfolio consists of approximately 21,000 megawatts of installed capacity. Brookfield Renewable Partners Limited operates as the general partner of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. The company was formerly known as Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners L.P. and changed its name to Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. in May 2016. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.