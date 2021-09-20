Brookfield Renewable Partners L – Consensus Indicates Potential -7.9% Downside

Brookfield Renewable Partners L found using ticker (BEP) have now 4 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 37 and 34.5 with a mean TP of 35.63. Now with the previous closing price of 38.67 this would indicate that there is a downside of -7.9%. There is a 50 day moving average of 39.51 while the 200 day moving average is 39.52. The company has a market capitalisation of $10,758m. Find out more information at: http://www.bep.brookfield.com

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass sources. Its portfolio consists of approximately 19,000 megawatts of installed capacity. Brookfield Renewable Partners Limited operates as the general partner of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. The company was formerly known as Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners L.P. and changed its name to Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. in May 2016. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. was founded in 1999 and is based in Toronto, Canada.