Brookfield Renewable Partners L – Consensus Indicates Potential -38.6% Downside

Brookfield Renewable Partners L with ticker code (BEP) now have 4 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 37 and 34.5 calculating the average target price we see 35.63. Given that the stocks previous close was at 57.99 this indicates there is a potential downside of -38.6%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 58 and the 200 day MA is 47.75. The company has a market capitalisation of $15,996m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.brookfield.com

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, cogeneration, and biomass sources. Its portfolio consists of approximately 19,000 megawatts of installed capacity. Brookfield Renewable Partners Limited operates as the general partner of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. The company was formerly known as Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners L.P. and changed its name to Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. in May 2016. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.