Brookfield Renewable Partners L – Consensus Indicates Potential -3.5% Downside

Brookfield Renewable Partners L with ticker code (BEP) have now 4 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 37 and 34.5 with the average target price sitting at 35.63. Now with the previous closing price of 36.91 this would imply there is a potential downside of -3.5%. The day 50 moving average is 38.55 while the 200 day moving average is 41.82. The market capitalisation for the company is $10,275m. Visit the company website at: http://www.bep.brookfield.com

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass sources. Its portfolio consists of approximately 19,000 megawatts of installed capacity. Brookfield Renewable Partners Limited operates as the general partner of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. The company was formerly known as Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners L.P. and changed its name to Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. in May 2016. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

