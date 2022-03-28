Brookfield Renewable Partners L – Consensus Indicates Potential -1.3% Downside

Brookfield Renewable Partners L with ticker code (BEP) have now 12 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 45 and 35 and has a mean target at 40.46. Now with the previous closing price of 40.99 this is indicating there is a potential downside of -1.3%. The day 50 moving average is 35.72 and the 200 day MA is 37.23. The company has a market capitalisation of $25,498m. Visit the company website at: https://www.bep.brookfield.com

The potential market cap would be $25,168m based on the market concensus.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass sources. Its portfolio consists of approximately 21,000 megawatts of installed capacity. Brookfield Renewable Partners Limited operates as the general partner of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. The company was formerly known as Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners L.P. and changed its name to Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. in May 2016. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.