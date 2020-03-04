Brookfield Property Partners L. – Consenus Indicates Potential 29.8% Upside

Brookfield Property Partners L. with ticker code (BPY) have now 5 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 23 and 20 calculating the average target price we see 21.8. With the stocks previous close at 16.8 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 29.8%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 18.51 and the 200 day MA is 18.93. The company has a market capitalisation of $16,236m. Company Website: http://bpy.brookfield.com

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc., is one of the world’s premier commercial real estate companies, with approximately $85 billion in total assets. We are leading owners, operators and investors in commercial real estate, with a diversified portfolio of premier office and retail assets, as well as interests in multifamily, triple net lease, logistics, hospitality, selfstorage, student housing and manufactured housing assets. Brookfield Property Partners L.P. is listed on the Nasdaq Stock Market and the Toronto Stock Exchange. Brookfield Property REIT Inc. is listed on the Nasdaq Stock Market. Further information is available at bpy.brookfield.com. Brookfield Property Partners L.P operates as a subsidiary of Brookfield Asset Management Inc.

