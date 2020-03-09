Brookfield Property Partners L. – Consenus Indicates Potential 25.3% Upside

Brookfield Property Partners L. found using ticker (BPY) have now 5 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 23 and 20 and has a mean target at 21.8. With the stocks previous close at 17.4 this would imply there is a potential upside of 25.3%. There is a 50 day moving average of 18.31 while the 200 day moving average is 18.88. The market cap for the company is $15,947m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://bpy.brookfield.com

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc., is one of the world’s premier commercial real estate companies, with approximately $85 billion in total assets. We are leading owners, operators and investors in commercial real estate, with a diversified portfolio of premier office and retail assets, as well as interests in multifamily, triple net lease, logistics, hospitality, selfstorage, student housing and manufactured housing assets. Brookfield Property Partners L.P. is listed on the Nasdaq Stock Market and the Toronto Stock Exchange. Brookfield Property REIT Inc. is listed on the Nasdaq Stock Market. Further information is available at bpy.brookfield.com. Brookfield Property Partners L.P operates as a subsidiary of Brookfield Asset Management Inc.

