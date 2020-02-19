Brookfield Property Partners L. – Consenus Indicates Potential 21.9% Upside

Brookfield Property Partners L. found using ticker (BPY) have now 5 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 25 and 20 and has a mean target at 22.4. Given that the stocks previous close was at 18.37 this indicates there is a potential upside of 21.9%. The 50 day MA is 18.69 and the 200 moving average now moves to 19.03. The company has a market cap of $17,473m. Find out more information at: http://bpy.brookfield.com

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc., is one of the world’s premier commercial real estate companies, with approximately $85 billion in total assets. We are leading owners, operators and investors in commercial real estate, with a diversified portfolio of premier office and retail assets, as well as interests in multifamily, triple net lease, logistics, hospitality, selfstorage, student housing and manufactured housing assets. Brookfield Property Partners L.P. is listed on the Nasdaq Stock Market and the Toronto Stock Exchange. Brookfield Property REIT Inc. is listed on the Nasdaq Stock Market. Further information is available at bpy.brookfield.com. Brookfield Property Partners L.P operates as a subsidiary of Brookfield Asset Management Inc.

