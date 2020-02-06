Don't Miss
Brookfield Property Partners L. – Consenus Indicates Potential 18.8% Upside
Posted by: Amilia Stone 6th February 2020

Brookfield Property Partners L. with ticker code (BPY) now have 5 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 25 and 20 with a mean TP of 22.4. Now with the previous closing price of 18.85 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 18.8%. The day 50 moving average is 18.65 while the 200 day moving average is 19.07. The company has a market capitalisation of $17,833m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://bpy.brookfield.com

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc., is one of the world’s premier commercial real estate companies, with approximately $85 billion in total assets. We are leading owners, operators and investors in commercial real estate, with a diversified portfolio of premier office and retail assets, as well as interests in multifamily, triple net lease, logistics, hospitality, selfstorage, student housing and manufactured housing assets. Brookfield Property Partners L.P. is listed on the Nasdaq Stock Market and the Toronto Stock Exchange. Brookfield Property REIT Inc. is listed on the Nasdaq Stock Market. Further information is available at bpy.brookfield.com. Brookfield Property Partners L.P operates as a subsidiary of Brookfield Asset Management Inc.

