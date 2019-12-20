Brookfield Property Partners L. – Consenus Indicates Potential 17.6% Upside

Brookfield Property Partners L. with ticker code (BPY) have now 4 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 23 and 20 and has a mean target at 21.75. Given that the stocks previous close was at 18.5 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 17.6%. The day 50 moving average is 18.89 and the 200 moving average now moves to 19.15. The market cap for the company is $17,425m. Visit the company website at: http://bpy.brookfield.com

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc., is one of the world’s premier commercial real estate companies, with approximately $85 billion in total assets. We are leading owners, operators and investors in commercial real estate, with a diversified portfolio of premier office and retail assets, as well as interests in multifamily, triple net lease, logistics, hospitality, selfstorage, student housing and manufactured housing assets. Brookfield Property Partners L.P. is listed on the Nasdaq Stock Market and the Toronto Stock Exchange. Brookfield Property REIT Inc. is listed on the Nasdaq Stock Market. Further information is available at bpy.brookfield.com. Brookfield Property Partners L.P operates as a subsidiary of Brookfield Asset Management Inc.