Brookfield Property Partners L. – Consenus Indicates Potential 17.4% Upside

Brookfield Property Partners L. with ticker code (BPY) now have 4 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 23 and 20 with a mean TP of 21.75. Now with the previous closing price of 18.53 this would imply there is a potential upside of 17.4%. The 50 day MA is 18.48 while the 200 day moving average is 19.07. The market cap for the company is $17,667m. Visit the company website at: http://bpy.brookfield.com

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc., is one of the world’s premier commercial real estate companies, with approximately $85 billion in total assets. We are leading owners, operators and investors in commercial real estate, with a diversified portfolio of premier office and retail assets, as well as interests in multifamily, triple net lease, logistics, hospitality, selfstorage, student housing and manufactured housing assets. Brookfield Property Partners L.P. is listed on the Nasdaq Stock Market and the Toronto Stock Exchange. Brookfield Property REIT Inc. is listed on the Nasdaq Stock Market. Further information is available at bpy.brookfield.com. Brookfield Property Partners L.P operates as a subsidiary of Brookfield Asset Management Inc.