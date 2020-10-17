Brookfield Property Partners L. – Consensus Indicates Potential 15.7% Upside

Brookfield Property Partners L. with ticker code (BPY) now have 6 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 17 and 11 calculating the mean target price we have 14.88. Given that the stocks previous close was at 12.86 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 15.7%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 11.91 and the 200 day moving average is 10.8. The company has a market capitalisation of $11,889m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://bpy.brookfield.com

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc., is one of the world’s premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. We own and operate iconic properties in the world’s major markets, and our global portfolio includes office, retail, multifamily, logistics, hospitality, self-storage, triple net lease, manufactured housing and student housing. Brookfield Property Partners is the flagship listed real estate company of Brookfield Asset Management Inc., a leading global alternative asset manager with over $540 billion in assets under management. More information is available at www.brookfield.com.

