Brookfield Infrastructure Partn – Consensus Indicates Potential 8.8% Upside

Brookfield Infrastructure Partn with ticker code (BIP) now have 13 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 57 and 41 calculating the average target price we see 49.85. With the stocks previous close at 45.83 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 8.8%. There is a 50 day moving average of 46.9 and the 200 day MA is 42.9. The company has a market capitalisation of $13,701m. Company Website: http://www.bip.brookfield.com

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines; and approximately 6.7 million electricity and natural gas connections, as well as operates coal export terminals. The Transport segment offers transportation and storage services for freight, bulk commodities, and passengers through a network of 10,300 km of rails and 4,200 km of toll roads, as well as 37 port terminals. The Energy segment offers natural gas midstream and storage services through approximately 16,500 km of natural gas transmission pipelines; and 600 billion cubic feet of natural gas storage. This segment also provides heating and cooling services to commercial buildings and campuses, as well as serves approximately 1.6 million residential infrastructure customers. The Data Infrastructure segment offers services and critical infrastructure to the media broadcasting and telecom sectors; and data storage services and infrastructure to enterprise customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. is a subsidiary of Brookfield Asset Management Inc.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn