Brookfield Infrastructure Partn – Consensus Indicates Potential 14.0% Upside

Brookfield Infrastructure Partn with ticker code (BIP) now have 13 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 57 and 43 with the average target price sitting at 50.08. Given that the stocks previous close was at 43.93 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 14.0%. The 50 day MA is 46.65 and the 200 moving average now moves to 43.01. The company has a market capitalisation of $12,644m. Find out more information at: http://www.bip.brookfield.com

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines; and approximately 6.7 million electricity and natural gas connections, as well as operates coal export terminals. The Transport segment offers transportation and storage services for freight, bulk commodities, and passengers through a network of 10,300 km of rails and 4,200 km of toll roads, as well as 37 port terminals. The Energy segment offers natural gas midstream and storage services through approximately 16,500 km of natural gas transmission pipelines; and 600 billion cubic feet of natural gas storage. This segment also provides heating and cooling services to commercial buildings and campuses, as well as serves approximately 1.6 million residential infrastructure customers. The Data Infrastructure segment offers services and critical infrastructure to the media broadcasting and telecom sectors; and data storage services and infrastructure to enterprise customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. is a subsidiary of Brookfield Asset Management Inc.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn