Brookfield Infrastructure Partn – Consensus Indicates Potential 46.4% Upside

Brookfield Infrastructure Partn found using ticker (BIP) now have 5 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 88.61 and 82.28 with the average target price sitting at 85.57. Now with the previous closing price of 58.44 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 46.4%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 58.45 and the 200 day moving average is 56.38. The market cap for the company is $17,807m. Visit the company website at: https://www.bip.brookfield.com

The potential market cap would be $26,073m based on the market concensus.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The Utilities segment operates approximately 4,200 kilometers (km) of natural gas pipelines; 2,000 km of electricity transmission lines; and 6.9 million electricity and natural gas connections, as well as 1.5 million installed smart meters; and 330,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services. This segment also offers centralized heating and cooling systems; centralized gas distribution and cogeneration for heating, cooling, and energy; and water heater, and heating, ventilation, and air conditioner rental, and other home services. The Transport segment offers transportation, storage, and handling services for freight, commodities, and passengers through a network of approximately 22,000 Km of track network in North America and Europe; 5,500 km of track network in south of Western Australia; 4,800 km of rail in Brazil; 3,800 km of motorways in Brazil, Chile, Peru and India; and 13 port terminals. The Midstream segment offers natural gas transmission, gathering and processing, and storage services through approximately 15,000 km of natural gas transmission pipelines; 600 billion cubic feet of natural gas storage; 16 natural gas processing plants; and 3,400 km of gas gathering pipelines. The Data segment operates approximately 137,000 operational telecom towers in India; 7,000 multi-purpose towers and active rooftop sites in France; 10,000 km of fiber backbone in France and Brazil; 1,600 cell sites and 11,500 km of fiber optic cable in New Zealand; and 2,100 active telecom towers and 70 distributed antenna systems in the United Kingdom, as well as 54 data centers and 198 megawatts of critical load capacity. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. is a subsidiary of Brookfield Asset Management Inc.