Brookfield Business Partners L. – Consensus Indicates Potential 79.7% Upside

Brookfield Business Partners L. with ticker code (BBU) have now 7 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 38 and 21 calculating the mean target price we have 31.43. Given that the stocks previous close was at 17.49 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 79.7%. The 50 day MA is 19.79 and the 200 moving average now moves to 22.64. The market capitalisation for the company is $1,283m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://bbu.brookfield.com

The potential market cap would be $2,306m based on the market concensus.

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. Brookfield Business Partners L.P. operates as a subsidiary of Brookfield Asset Management Inc.