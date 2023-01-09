Brookfield Business Partners L. – Consensus Indicates Potential 76.4% Upside

Brookfield Business Partners L. found using ticker (BBU) have now 7 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 38 and 21 and has a mean target at 31.43. With the stocks previous close at 17.82 this would imply there is a potential upside of 76.4%. There is a 50 day moving average of 19.08 and the 200 day moving average is 22.02. The market cap for the company is $1,339m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://bbu.brookfield.com

The potential market cap would be $2,362m based on the market concensus.

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. Brookfield Business Partners L.P. operates as a subsidiary of Brookfield Asset Management Inc.