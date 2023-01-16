Brookfield Business Partners L. – Consensus Indicates Potential 71.4% Upside

Brookfield Business Partners L. with ticker code (BBU) have now 7 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 38 and 21 with a mean TP of 31.43. Now with the previous closing price of 18.34 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 71.4%. There is a 50 day moving average of 18.69 and the 200 day MA is 21.73. The company has a market cap of $1,365m. Company Website: https://bbu.brookfield.com

The potential market cap would be $2,339m based on the market concensus.

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. Brookfield Business Partners L.P. operates as a subsidiary of Brookfield Asset Management Inc.