Brookfield Business Partners L. – Consensus Indicates Potential 67.4% Upside

Brookfield Business Partners L. found using ticker (BBU) have now 7 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 38 and 21 with the average target price sitting at 31.43. With the stocks previous close at 18.78 this would imply there is a potential upside of 67.4%. The day 50 moving average is 20.2 and the 200 day MA is 23.11. The market cap for the company is $1,406m. Company Website: https://bbu.brookfield.com

The potential market cap would be $2,354m based on the market concensus.

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. Brookfield Business Partners L.P. operates as a subsidiary of Brookfield Asset Management Inc.