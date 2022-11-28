Brookfield Business Partners L. – Consensus Indicates Potential 55.4% Upside

Brookfield Business Partners L. found using ticker (BBU) now have 7 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 38 and 21 and has a mean target at 31.43. Now with the previous closing price of 20.23 this would imply there is a potential upside of 55.4%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 20.43 and the 200 day MA is 23.36. The company has a market capitalisation of $1,470m. Visit the company website at: https://bbu.brookfield.com

The potential market cap would be $2,284m based on the market concensus.

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. Brookfield Business Partners L.P. operates as a subsidiary of Brookfield Asset Management Inc.