Brookfield Business Partners L. – Consensus Indicates Potential 54.9% Upside

Brookfield Business Partners L. found using ticker (BBU) have now 7 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 38 and 21 calculating the average target price we see 31.43. Given that the stocks previous close was at 20.29 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 54.9%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 20.73 and the 200 day moving average is 23.56. The company has a market cap of $1,506m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://bbu.brookfield.com

The potential market cap would be $2,333m based on the market concensus.

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. Brookfield Business Partners L.P. operates as a subsidiary of Brookfield Asset Management Inc.