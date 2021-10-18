Twitter
Brookfield Business Partners L. – Consensus Indicates Potential 36.7% Upside

Brookfield Business Partners L. found using ticker (BBU) now have 2 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘None’. The target price ranges between 65.92 and 63.43 calculating the mean target price we have 64.67. Given that the stocks previous close was at 47.31 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 36.7%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 44.39 while the 200 day moving average is 44.2. The market cap for the company is $3,747m. Visit the company website at: http://bbu.brookfield.com

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. Brookfield Business Partners L.P. operates as a subsidiary of Brookfield Asset Management Inc.

