Brookfield Business Partners L. – Consensus Indicates Potential 20.7% Upside

Brookfield Business Partners L. found using ticker (BBU) have now 8 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 61 and 51 calculating the average target price we see 55.5. Given that the stocks previous close was at 45.99 this would imply there is a potential upside of 20.7%. The 50 day MA is 43.78 and the 200 day MA is 43.95. The company has a market cap of $3,645m. Visit the company website at: http://bbu.brookfield.com

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. Brookfield Business Partners L.P. operates as a subsidiary of Brookfield Asset Management Inc.