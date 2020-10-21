Brookfield Business Partners L. – Consensus Indicates Potential 22.2% Upside

Brookfield Business Partners L. found using ticker (BBU) have now 6 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 42 and 38 calculating the average target price we see 40. Now with the previous closing price of 32.73 this indicates there is a potential upside of 22.2%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 30.91 while the 200 day moving average is 30.47. The company has a market capitalisation of $2,559m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://bbu.brookfield.com

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. Brookfield Business Partners L.P. operates as a subsidiary of Brookfield Asset Management Inc.

