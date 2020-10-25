Brookfield Business Partners L. – Consensus Indicates Potential 21.7% Upside

Brookfield Business Partners L. found using ticker (BBU) now have 6 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 42 and 38 and has a mean target at 40. Given that the stocks previous close was at 32.87 this would imply there is a potential upside of 21.7%. There is a 50 day moving average of 31.05 and the 200 day moving average is 30.65. The company has a market capitalisation of $2,583m. Find out more information at: http://bbu.brookfield.com

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. Brookfield Business Partners L.P. operates as a subsidiary of Brookfield Asset Management Inc.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn