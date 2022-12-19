Brookfield Asset Management Inc – Consensus Indicates Potential 88.9% Upside

Brookfield Asset Management Inc with ticker code (BAM) have now 10 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 73 and 42 with the average target price sitting at 53.79. With the stocks previous close at 28.48 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 88.9%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 29.65 and the 200 day MA is 29.65. The market capitalisation for the company is $10,944m. Find out more information at: https://www.brookfield.com

The potential market cap would be $20,670m based on the market concensus.

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. provides alternative asset management services. It serves institutional investors, including sovereign wealth funds, pension plans, endowments, foundations, financial institutions, insurance companies, and individual investors. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Toronto, Canada.