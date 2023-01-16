Brookfield Asset Management Inc – Consensus Indicates Potential 16.1% Upside

Brookfield Asset Management Inc with ticker code (BAM) now have 8 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 47 and 31 calculating the mean target price we have 35.97. Now with the previous closing price of 30.97 this would imply there is a potential upside of 16.1%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 30.13 and the 200 day MA is 30.13. The company has a market capitalisation of $13,145m. Visit the company website at: https://www.brookfield.com

The potential market cap would be $15,267m based on the market concensus.

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. provides alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the ownership, operation, and development of hydroelectric, wind, solar, and energy transition power generating assets. The company’s infrastructure business engages in the ownership, operation, and development of utilities, transport, midstream, data and sustainable resource assets. In addition, its private equity business offers business, infrastructure, and industrials services; and real estate business, which includes core investments, and transitional and development investments. Further, the company engages in the residential development business including homebuilding, and condominium and land development. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. was incorporated in 2022 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.