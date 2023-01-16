Twitter Linkedin Facebook Youtube Amazon Spotify

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 83.2% Upside

Broker Ratings

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. found using ticker (BKD) now have 6 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 7 and 3 calculating the mean target price we have 5.33. Now with the previous closing price of 2.91 this indicates there is a potential upside of 83.2%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 3.24 and the 200 day moving average is 4.72. The market capitalisation for the company is $510m. Find out more information at: https://www.brookdale.com

The potential market cap would be $934m based on the market concensus.

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. owns, manages, and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates in three segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, and Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs). The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors. The Assisted Living and Memory Care segment owns or leases communities consisting of freestanding multi-story communities and freestanding single-story communities, which offer housing and 24-hour assistance with activities of daily living for the Company’s residents. This segment also operates memory care communities for residents with Alzheimer’s and other dementias. The CCRCs segment owns or leases communities that provides various living arrangements, such as independent and assisted living, memory care, and skilled nursing; and services to accommodate various levels of physical ability and healthcare needs. It also manages communities on behalf of others. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned 347 communities, leased 299 communities, and managed 33 communities on behalf of others. Brookdale Senior Living Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee.

