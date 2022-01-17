Twitter
Brookdale Senior Living Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 48.8% Upside

Broker Ratings

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. with ticker code (BKD) have now 6 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 12 and 5.5 calculating the mean target price we have 7.87. Given that the stocks previous close was at 5.29 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 48.8%. The 50 day MA is 5.86 and the 200 moving average now moves to 6.78. The market capitalisation for the company is $1,003m. Find out more information at: https://www.brookdale.com

The potential market cap would be $1,492m based on the market concensus.

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. owns and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates through five segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs), Health Care Services, and Management Services. The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors. The Assisted Living and Memory Care segment owns or leases communities consisting of freestanding multi-story communities and freestanding single-story communities, which offer housing and 24-hour assistance with activities of daily life to mid-acuity and frail elderly residents. This segment also operates memory care communities for residents with Alzheimer’s and other dementias. The CCRCs segment owns or leases communities that offer various living arrangements, such as independent and assisted living, memory care, and skilled nursing; and services to accommodate various levels of physical ability and health needs. The Health Care Services segment provides home health, hospice, and outpatient therapy services. The Management Services segment operates communities under the management agreements. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned 350 communities, leased 301 communities, managed 72 communities on behalf of third parties, and 3 communities for which it has equity interest. Brookdale Senior Living Inc. is headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee.

