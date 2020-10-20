Brookdale Senior Living Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 37.5% Upside

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. found using ticker (BKD) now have 4 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 5 and 3 calculating the average target price we see 4. With the stocks previous close at 2.91 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 37.5%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 2.75 and the 200 day MA is 2.98. The company has a market cap of $530m. Find out more information at: http://www.brookdale.com

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. owns and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates through five segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, CCRCs, Health Care Services, and Management Services. The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income senior citizens. The Assisted Living and Memory Care segment owns or leases communities consisting of freestanding multi-story communities and freestanding single story communities, which offer housing and 24-hour assistance with activities of daily life to mid-acuity frail and elderly residents. This segment also operates memory care communities for residents with Alzheimer’s and other dementias. The CCRCs segment owns or leases communities that offer various living arrangements, such as independent and assisted living, and skilled nursing; and services to accommodate various levels of physical ability and health. The Health Care Services segment provides home health, hospice, and outpatient therapy services, as well as education and wellness programs to residents of its communities, as well as to other senior living outside of the its communities. The Management Services segment operates communities under the management agreements. As of February 01, 2020, the company owned 356 communities, leased 307 communities, managed 77 communities on behalf of third parties, and three communities for which it have equity interest. Brookdale Senior Living Inc. is headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn