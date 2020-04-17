Broadwind Energy – Consenus Indicates Potential 88.4% Upside

Broadwind Energy with ticker code (BWEN) now have 1 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 2.75 and 2.75 with the average target price sitting at 2.75. Given that the stocks previous close was at 1.46 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 88.4%. The 50 day MA is 1.52 and the 200 moving average now moves to 1.63. The company has a market capitalisation of $25m. Company Website: http://www.bwen.com

Broadwind Energy provides products to the energy, mining, and infrastructure sector customers primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to various industrial markets; and steel towers and adapters primarily to wind turbine manufacturers. The Gearing segment offers gearing, and gearboxes and systems for onshore and offshore oil and gas fracking and drilling, surface and underground mining, wind energy, steel, material handling, and other infrastructure markets. The Industrial Solutions segment provides supply chain solutions, inventory management, and kitting and assembly services to natural gas turbine market. Broadwind Energy sells its products through its direct sales force and independent sales agents. The company was formerly known as Tower Tech Holdings Inc. and changed its name to Broadwind Energy in 2008. Broadwind Energy is headquartered in Cicero, Illinois.

