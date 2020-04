Broadwind Energy – Consenus Indicates Potential 65.7% Upside

Broadwind Energy found using ticker (BWEN) now have 1 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 2.75 and 2.75 calculating the mean target price we have 2.75. Now with the previous closing price of 1.66 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 65.7%. There is a 50 day moving average of 1.55 and the 200 moving average now moves to 1.63. The market cap for the company is $27m. Visit the company website at: http://www.bwen.com

Broadwind Energy provides products to the energy, mining, and infrastructure sector customers primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to various industrial markets; and steel towers and adapters primarily to wind turbine manufacturers. The Gearing segment offers gearing, and gearboxes and systems for onshore and offshore oil and gas fracking and drilling, surface and underground mining, wind energy, steel, material handling, and other infrastructure markets. The Industrial Solutions segment provides supply chain solutions, inventory management, and kitting and assembly services to natural gas turbine market. Broadwind Energy sells its products through its direct sales force and independent sales agents. The company was formerly known as Tower Tech Holdings Inc. and changed its name to Broadwind Energy in 2008. Broadwind Energy is headquartered in Cicero, Illinois.

